San Diego County Office of Education to hold virtual job fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Finding employees for hard-to-fill positions is as important for local schools now as ever and, like a lot of other things, can be even more challenging during the pandemic.

That’s why the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) is holding a virtual job fair June 2.

Educators seeking jobs in San Diego County schools can receive credential advisement, employment information, and possibly even an offer of employment, all online.

“The event is a great opportunity for you to connect with representatives from districts and charter schools regarding job openings and anticipated openings,” said Dr. Sheiveh Jones, director of teacher effectiveness and preparation for SDCOE.

The job fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. June 2 for credentialed teachers, those looking to change careers, recent college graduates, military veterans, those with provisional internship and short-term staff permits, substitute teachers, current university and community college students, school nurses and counselors, instructional aides, and other support employees.

What is a virtual job fair?

• Allows prospective teacher candidates and others interested in education careers to remotely meet with districts and charter schools

• Simulates the look and feel of a real fair through an online platform

• Allows participants to chat live and videoconference from the comfort of their respective offices and homes

How can I participate?

1. REGISTER: Log in or register and create an account.

2. UPLOAD: Update your profile and attach resume or credentials.

3. EXPLORE: View and browse registered employing agencies.

4. ATTEND: Log in from any device to chat or video conference with K-12 school districts and charter schools. You can access the virtual job fair from your mobile device, tablet, or laptop.

The event is presented by SDCOE in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education and California Center on Teaching Careers.

Some districts may offer an interview on the spot, so attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and be prepared to interview.

For more information about the job fair, contact teacherjobfair@sdcoe.net.