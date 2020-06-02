San Diego County Office of Education World of Work Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Office of Education is collaborating with Cajon Valley Union School District to offer students a glimpse into jobs in public education.

Students have an opportunity to learn more about a variety of careers in public education by participating in nine online chats.

The online sessions offer a great way for students to explore careers in education and learn about SDCOE as a future employer. There will be opportunities for students to ask questions will be included in each session.

Sessions will feature the county superintendent of schools, chief of staff, television engineer, database analyst, project manager, executive director of Juvenile Court and community Schools, cybersecurity supervisor, and senior director of Maintenance and Operations.

The 30-minute sessions are also open to parents and educators and will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

SDCOE World of Work Week Schedule:

• June 1, 11 a.m. – Meet the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools – Dr. Paul Gothold

• June 1, 3 p.m. – Meet a Leader in Education…My Journey from Teacher’s Assistant to Principal to Executive Director – Tracy Thompson

• June 2, 11 a.m. – Everyone Needs to Be a Project Manager Sometimes – Reesa Fickett

• June 2, 3 p.m. – How to Become a Cybersecurity Warrior – Ed Kipp

• June 3, 11 a.m. – I Get Data! You Get Data! Everybody Gets Data! – Paul Macias

• June 3, 3 p.m. – I Tweet for a Living – Music Watson

• June 4, 11 a.m. – Television Engineering…Something Different Every Day – Alex Brawner

• June 4, 3 p.m. – I’m a Building Doctor – Mark Cavassa

• June 5, 11 a.m. – What Does a Data Scientist Do? – Dr. John Watson