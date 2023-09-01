San Diego County Officials Break Ground on `Sporty’ Waterfront Park Additions:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County officials Thursday broke ground on the addition of multiple sports courts and facilities at downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park.

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas joined Parks and Recreation officials for the project groundbreaking — which, when finished, will include the additions of a basketball court, pickleball courts, a dog park, exercise station, table tennis and more.

“I think that so many folks are on social media every day and people are looking at their phones,” Vargas said. “We need to talk to people more. We need to build more community. Because that’s the way we get to know each other and get to really work together. And I think that’s why parks are so important.”

Construction on the $3 million additions have already begun and the plan is to have the new amenities open for the public sometime in the spring of 2024, according to a county statement.

The project will include an off-leash dog zone with agility equipment, a five-feature outdoor exercise station, lighting and shaded seating.

County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Albright said the south portion of the park would continue to feature its existing garden, and three Torrey Pines trees there would be moved to the garden portion.

San Diego County opened the $50 million Waterfront Park in 2014, transforming a parking lot and several buildings into 12 acres of civic green space and recreational facilities.