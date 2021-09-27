San Diego County officials urge COVID booster shots for those eligible





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Officials gave updates on the COVID-19 booster shoots.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and county health officials held a press conference on Monday. Fletcher touted San Diego’s higher-than-most vaccination rates. According to recent numbers, 88% of residents have had at least one shot, while 80% of the county is fully vaccinated.

The guidance only applies to those who have received both shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and requires them to have been fully vaccinated for at least six months. Those who were given the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson must wait until their respective boosters are approved.

Currently, the guidance has two categories of eligibility: those who should get the vaccine, and those who may get vaccine.

Those who should get the booster: Individuals aged 65+

Those who are 18 years or older in long-term care settings

Those aged 50-64 with underlying health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, or weakened immune systems Those who may receive a booster: Those aged 18-49 with underlying health conditions

Anyone aged 18-64 with and increased risk of COVID exposure (i.e. first responders, educational staff, grocery workers etc.)

The full list of underlying health conditions could be found here.

To get the booster shot, San Diego County officials recommend eligible individuals to schedule an appointment with their medical provider first. The booster will also be available at local pharmacies, and at 254 county-hosted vaccination sites.

Nearly 4.72 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with around 2.5 million — or 87.7% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.2 million, or around 78.2% of the county’s eligible population. San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas also noted that the South County has a vaccination rate of 88.8%, and offered kudos to those communities.

On Sunday the county reported 472 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths.

Sunday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 354,391 cases while fatalities remained at 4,051 since the pandemic began.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 27.6 overall, 13.0 for fully vaccinated people and 47.3 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

San Diego County’s press briefing can be seen below: