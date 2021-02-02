San Diego County opens fourth vaccination super station in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s fourth vaccination super station opened Tuesday at the Grossmont Center shopping mall in La Mesa. The walk-up clinic will be vaccinating people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Up to 1,000 doses will be administered daily, but the daily capacity of the site operated by Sharp HealthCare is 5,000.

The Grossmont Center location will replace the site Sharp HealthCare that had been operating on Wakarusa Street. Appointments made for that site transfer to the super station at the mall.

San Diego County’s other vaccination super stations are open at Petco Park, the former Sears store in Chula Vista and California State University San Marcos. Many other smaller county clinics are also vaccinating people throughout the region.

Vaccination appointments can be made at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. The site also includes a map of where vaccines are being distributed.