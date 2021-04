San Diego County prepares to expand vaccine eligibility on Thursday





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – San Diego surpasses the 2 millionth vaccine administered over the weekend.

It comes as the state pushes full steam ahead by expanding the eligibility come April 15.

But the question remains: will supply be sufficient?

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has the latest along with some tips for those still trying to book an appointment.

Join the San Diego Vaccine Hunters Facebook group here.