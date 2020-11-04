San Diego County receives more than 1.3 million votes by noon on Election Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 1.3 million ballots had been received by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters by mid-afternoon Tuesday, with around 51,000 votes cast at polling locations so far.

The San Diego County Registrar’s Office reported 1.36 million ballots collected by mid-afternoon out of the 1.95 million registered voters in the county.

With county polling locations open early, about 126,000 residents were able to cast their votes in person over the past four days, the Registar’s Office said.

Mail-in ballots were sent to all registered voters in the county on Oct. 5, even those who had not requested one.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballots at their assigned polling place on Election Day can do so until 8 p.m.

An in-person voting location tool can be found on the county’s voting website, SDvote.com.

County voters also have until 8 p.m. to drop off mail ballots at 125 drop-off locations throughout the county, which can found on the Registrar’s website.

Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said his office is working with county public health services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters. Personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to staffers so they can conduct the election process safely.

Voters casting ballots in person were instructed to bring a face mask and plan to maintain social distance.

Locations of vote centers were chosen and configured to allow for queuing and voting while maintaining six feet of social distance. Masks will be required inside, but residents unable or unwilling to wear them will be allowed to vote curbside.

Officials noted that the need to social distance may create longer lines than usual at in-person locations.

The Registrar’s Office will begin releasing results shortly after 8 p.m.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Registrar of Voters as San Diegans continued to show up to vote through the KUSI News at 6:00 PM.

We’re at ground zero )election plaza)!

1.1 M ballots have already been turned in to this office out of 1.95 M registered voters in the county!

No problems to report so far. Join us for live coverage 4pm – midnight @kusinews#election2020 pic.twitter.com/tKRodC09v9 — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) November 4, 2020