San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay.

San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina say they system is way too sensitive, and is closing their beaches without any justification, or actual health hazards.

Both Mayor Bailey and Mayor Dedina say the San Diego County Supervisors have refused to adequately answer their questions regarding the water testing system, adding that anyone who does is attacked and essentially “cancelled” by the county.

There is also over $300 million dedicated to fixing the sewage crisis, but when the Biden Administration took over, that money had to go back into committee, because they wanted to renegotiate how that money would be used. Now, it’s stuck there, being used as political leverage by Members of Congress.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has reported on this story since the beginning of summer, and was back at the beach in South Bay to share the latest update.

