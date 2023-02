San Diego County regions under High Wind Advisory

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, parts of San Diego will be under high wind warnings.

The San Diego County Mountains, the Riverside County Mountai9ns, the Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonian Pass will be impacted by west winds reaching speeds between 35 mph and 45 mph.