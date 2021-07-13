San Diego County Registrar prepares for California gubernatorial recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re interested in casting your vote in the upcoming recall election, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters is notifying all active registered voters in the County to ensure both their residence address and mailing address are correct or updated.

The ballots will be mailed the week of Aug. 16 and the election takes place Sept. 14.

To ensure that your address is correct, visit sdvote.com to check or update.

All registered voters in the county will receive a mail-in ballot.

Ballots can be turned in through mail, no postage required, or at any of the County’s many drop-off locations.

The plentiful mail-in ballots aren’t the only way to vote this election as in-person locations will be available all over the County from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Election Day, hours change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both the in-person voting booths and the Registrar’s office.

Early voting is available starting Aug. 16 at the Registrar’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cynthia Paes, Interim San Diego County Registrar, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss details about voting in the recall election.

Two questions will be present on the recall election ballot: yes or no to remove the governor from his post.

The second question will ask, if yes, who should replace him.

If more than 50% of voters vote to remove him, he shall be removed and the candidate who gets the most votes will take up the position for the remaining term of office.

And of course, if the majority of voters, vote “no,” the governor will keep his post.