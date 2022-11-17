San Diego County Registrar still counting votes, over a week after election day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day was over a week away, and San Diego County still has not finished counting ballots.

All the other states have completed counting, but San Diego County lags far behind. So what’s the hold up?

The San Diego County Registrar didn’t share many details, but they told KUSI’s Matt Prichard they are hoping to release the final count Friday evening.

Most of the races have been called, but some are still neck and neck.

As of 10:00PM Wednesday:

Measure C: San Diego 30-foot height limit Yes – 202,050 No – 193,113 Measure B: Trash Tax Yes – 200,615 No – 197,725