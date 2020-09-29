San Diego County remains in red tier for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County will remain in the red tier for COVID-19 cases, with a state-adjusted case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents, the county’s public health officer told the Board of Supervisors during their meeting Tuesday.

California officials announced changes to the monitoring system for counties on Tuesday. County public health officials said their unadjusted case rate was above 7.0, at 7.2. However, because testing levels were above the state median testing volume, the county’s adjustment level was decreased.

While it’s not possible to predict what the future holds for the state testing system, the county is exceeding testing numbers, Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

Nick Macchione, county Health & Human Services director, said that by next month, testing capacity is on track to increase to roughly 30,000 tests a week.

Machionne said that along with facilitating the testing needs of schools, improved capacity will help the county stay above the state’s testing median. The county also now has seven community-based organizations working to stop virus spread, Macchione said.

The county’s testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

“They play a vital role of reaching our hardest-hit communities,” he added. In related news, county parks are slated to reopen this week, the chief administrative officer told the board.

County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer said her department received guidance Monday night and is now working to get playgrounds open by this weekend. She added the county will also working with other cities on reopening their playgrounds as well.