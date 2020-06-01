San Diego County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths as restrictions ease

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County crossed the 7,500 mark Monday, but the death toll remained unchanged at 269.

Public health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total to 7,554.

San Diego County Public Health Services officials also recorded 3,655 coronavirus tests Monday, and said the 73 positive tests comprise 2% of the total number. The county’s 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.9% of the total number of tests.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 17.6% of those testing positive have been hospitalized and 5.1% have spent time in intensive care units.

Greg Cox, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said Monday that a new state-run testing site will open Tuesday at the San Ysidro Civic Center at 212 West Park Ave. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are required and those can be made through https://Lhi.care/covidtesting or 888-634-1123.

Cox and fellow Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said they plan to ask the the full board Tuesday to extend its moratorium on evictions for both residents and small businesses for another month, through June 30th. The current moratorium expired Sunday and the extension would apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.

” Although more businesses are reopening, it is going to take time for merchants and their employees who have been out of work to rebuild their bank accounts enough to pay their rent,” the supervisors said in a joint statement. “(The moratorium) will give residential and commercial renters more time to get back on their feet. But we are encouraging renters to pay as much rent as they can and set-up a payment program with their landlords.”

The San Diego City Council voted on May 19 to extend the city’s moratorium on commercial and residential evictions until June 30th.

Beginning Tuesday the county will allow passive activities at the beaches, such as sunbathing.

As a result of numbers trending in the right direction, Cox said passive recreation, such as sunbathing, will be allowed at county beaches beginning Tuesday.

A few restrictions remain, however, as the county still has a ban on team sports such as football and volleyball. Additionally, beach parking lots and piers remain closed.

Reopening of boardwalks is up to each coastal city, and as always, social distancing and facial coverings are the rule when near people who aren’t a member of the household.