San Diego County requests residents give up their Christmas to fight COVID





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After asking San Diegans not to gather with family or friends outside of their households for Thanksgiving, County Health Officials are now suggesting San Diegans give up their Christmas celebrations as well.

Supervisor Greg Cox applauded those who adhered to the Thanksgiving guidelines but said it wasn’t enough.

Cox said, “we know that December is a very special month with a lot of special holidays to enjoy. But this year, we need to celebrate the holidays as safely as possible. This is not the year for caroling, this is not the year for ugly holiday sweater contests, this is the year for sitting on the couch with some hot cocoa, and watching your favorite holiday specials on television.”

