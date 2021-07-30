San Diego County requiring all employees to verify vaccination or undergo regular testing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has announced they will require ALL employees to verify vaccination or undergo regular testing.
Details are not yet available, but the announcement was made via Twitter.
This is the second major announcement from San Diego County to be made from their official @SanDiegoCounty Twitter account.
Throughout the pandemic, they have held press briefings to make the announcements, with a county official speaking on camera.