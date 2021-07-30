San Diego County requiring all employees to verify vaccination or undergo regular testing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has announced they will require ALL employees to verify vaccination or undergo regular testing.

Details are not yet available, but the announcement was made via Twitter.

This is the second major announcement from San Diego County to be made from their official @SanDiegoCounty Twitter account.

Throughout the pandemic, they have held press briefings to make the announcements, with a county official speaking on camera.

The County will begin requiring its employees to verify COVID-19 vaccination or undergo regular testing. Details being worked out but implementation expected by mid-August. Vaccination is the key to fully and safely reopening the economy. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) July 30, 2021