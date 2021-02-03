San Diego County School Counselors of the Year winners





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s National School Counseling Week and the 2021 San Diego County School Counselors of the Year are just in.

A change this year is the addition of elementary school counselor recognition, chosen to emphasize the importance of school counseling for grades K-6 as well.

The School Counselors of the Year are:

Elementary award: Ann Pierce, from Campo Elementary in Mountain Empire Unified School District.

Middle school award: Bonnie Hayman, from La Mesa Arts Academy in La Mesa-Spring Valley School District.

High school award: Cherryl Baker, from Mission Hills High School in San Marcos Unified School District.

North Island Credit Union sponsored the awards and $500 was awarded to each winner from the credit union.

Each counselor was surprised at their schools on Jan. 22 and will be spotlighted at the annual San Diego School Counselor Con on Feb. 4. These counselors were chosen out of 47 submissions.

Tanya Bulette, Counseling Coordinator at the San Diego County Office of Education, graced KUSI with a discussion on the awards and the impact of school counselors.