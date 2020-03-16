San Diego County schools are providing free meals for students during COVID-19 closures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s a grab-and-go situation at schools across San Diego County’s 42 school districts.
“We’re going to put it on a table 6 feet away so that they can come and grab it for sanitation and safety reasons all of us are gloved and hand sanitizer out here,” explains Jeff Landers, Child Nutrition Service Director, Chula Vista Elementary School District. He’s talking about meals that are being distributed in brown bags.
Within the Chula Vista Elementary School District, schools like Hilltop Elementary, will be providing both a free breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18 Monday through Friday. The meals are federally funded through a USDA program that serves low income families throughout the school year.
Amanda Doege stopped by with her daughter Sophie and opened her brown bag. “(We’ve) got milkand then we got an apple…. cheese and our spork” she said.
Doege tells us, she’s very grateful the meals are still being made available even though the Coronavirus school closure.
“I think it’s awesome because she gets the free meal at school… It’s hard because I’m gonna have to try and feed her three times a day now and try and keep her and not be on the computer all the time.”
Fernando Martinez, is grandpa to little Kiki and Crisantos. He says having to pick up a free meal is great because it is giving one other thing to do with his grandkids that he now has to watch all day.
“We’re going to try and keep them busy. I don’t know how busy. We’re going to go walk around and then go inside. We’ll see what else we’re gonna do (smiling).”
List of known food service sites open during school closures: Updated 3/16/20
Cajon Valley Union School District
Cajon Valley Union School District will be providing any child, age 0-18, breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Anza Elementary – 1005 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Bostonia Language Academy – 1390 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021
- Cajon Valley Middle School – 550 E Park Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Chase Elementary – 195 E. Chase Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020
- Emerald Middle School – 1221 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Flying Hills Elementary – 1251 Finch St, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Greenfield Middle School – 1495 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Johnson Elementary – 500 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Lexington Elementary – 1145 Redwood Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Madison Elementary – 1615 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Magnolia Elementary – 650 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021
- Meridian Elementary – 651 S 3rd St, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Montgomery Middle School – 1570 Melody Ln, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Naranca Elementary – 1030 Naranca Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021
- Rios Elementary – 14314 Rios Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92021
- WD Hall Elementary – 1376 Pepper Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021
No verification needed for this service and all children ages 0-18 are eligible.
Carlsbad Unified School District
Beginning Monday, March 16, Carlsbad Unified will provide temporary lunch service at Jefferson Elementary School (3743 Jefferson St., Carlsbad CA 92008). Foods will be portable so that families may take the food to go. Food service will be available from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Chula Vista Elementary School DistrictBreakfast will be available from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, at all school sites.
Encinitas Union School District
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at Ocean Knoll Elementary School (910 Melba Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024).
Ephiphany Prep Charter School
Grab and go meals will be available for pick up from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Ephiphany Prep Charter School (725 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025). Children must be present to receive a meal.
Escondido Union Elementary and Escondido Union High school districts
Eight locations will be open for sack lunch and breakfast pick up on weekdays during the closure:
Escondido, Orange Glen, and San Pasqual high schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Central, Juniper, and Rock Springs elementary schools, Del Dios Academy, and Mission Middle School will be open from 6 to 8 a.m.
The meals will be provided to any child age 18 or younger. The child must be present to receive the meal. More information is included in this flyer.
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
Locations for meal pick up, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Maie Ellis Elementary School – 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- William H Frazier Elementary School – 1835 Gum tree Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- La Paloma Elementary School – 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Deluz School House – 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028
- San Onofre School – 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672
- Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School – 110 Marine Dr, Oceanside, CA 92058
Grossmont Union High School District
All high schools will have drive-up/walk-up meal service set up in front of the school. Meals will be available Monday thrugh Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the district website for site locations.
Guajome Park Academy and Guajome Learning Centers
Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children 18 and younger, free of charge, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through March 20. All meals will be served in front of the campus next to the traffic circle.
Juvenile Court and Community Schools
9:30 a.m. for breakfast; 12 p.m. (noon) for lunch
- Innovations (North) – 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103, Vista, CA 92083 – go to parking lot of school
- 37ECB (Metro) – 3720 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92105 – go to back door of school
- SCREC (South) – 800 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 – go to garage area
- La Mesa (East) – 8374 Hercules St., La Mesa, CA 91942 – go to parking area
La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools
Beakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, March 16 only. Grab and go breakfast for the following day will be distributed with subsequent meals.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 16 through April 10. All food is to be consumed off-site. Each child 18 years and younger may take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day.
- La Mesa Arts Academy – 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
- Parkway Middle School – 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
- Spring Valley Academy – 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977
- STEAM Academy – 1001 Leland Street, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Lakeside Union School District
Drive-through meal service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Union School District Office (12335 Woodside Ave., Lakeside, CA 92040). During this time, you can pick up meals for lunch and breakfast for the following morning.Lemon Grove School District
The Lemon Grove School District is offering a drive-through meal service for Lemon Grove students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the school closure. Meals will be available for children 0-18 years in the Lemon Grove Academy Elementary/Recreation Center parking lot at 3121 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945.Oceanside Unified School District
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick-up Monday through Friday
- Oceanside High School – 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054
- El Camino High School – 400 Rancho Del Oro, Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057
- Mission Elementary – 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058
- Libby Elementary – 423 W. Redondo Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057
Poway Unified School District
Free brown bag lunches will be available at all Poway Unified School District (PUSD) school sites to PUSD students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free bagged breakfasts will also be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at sites that normally serve breakfast:
- Los Penasquitos Elementary School – 14125 Cuca St, San Diego, CA 92129
- Midland Elementary School – 13910 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064
- Pomerado Elementary School – 12321 9th St, Poway, CA 92064
- Valley Elementary School – 13000 Bowron Rd #5799, Poway, CA 92064
- Meadowbrook Middle School – 12320 Meadowbrook Ln, Poway, CA 92064
- Mt. Carmel High School – 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129
- Poway High School – 15500 Espola Rd, Poway, CA 92064
- Westview High School – 13500 Camino Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92129
These will be distributed in front of the campus in a drive up/walk up manner. Students picking up meals must provide their pin number (for tracking purposes only) and be physically present. Any PUSD students can have access to these free meals, but they cannot pick up extra for anyone else not present. If there are multiple children in a family at different grade levels, all children can go to one school site (but it is recommended that they go to the grade level of the oldest child to ensure adequate nutrition).
Ramona Unified School District
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ramona Elementary School (415 8th St, Ramona, CA 92065).San Diego Unified School District
The Food Service Dept. will be conducting a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Clark Middle – 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105
- Cherokee Point Elementary – 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105
- Sherman Elementary – 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
- Zamorano Elementary – 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139
- Kearny High – 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111
- O’Farrell Charter – 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114
- Walker Elementary – 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126
- Farb Middle – 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
San Dieguito Union High School DistrictLunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Earl Warren Middle School – 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075
- San Dieguito Academy – 800 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024San Marcos Unified School District
The Child Nutrition Services Department will prepare and provide nutritious meals at all school sites on a grab-and-go style on a daily basis. Meals may be picked up at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
San Ysidro School DistrictGrab and go distribution of breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- La Mirada Elementary School – 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173
- San Ysidro Middle School – 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92154
- Willow Elementary School – 226 Willow Rd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 *lunch offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at this location
Santee School District
Lunch will be available as a drive through service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office (9880 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071).
Solana Beach School District
Curbside pick-up will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Skyline Elementary – 606 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, CA 92075
- Solana Ranch Elementary – 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130
- Solana Highlands Elementary – 3520 Long Run Drive, San Diego, 92130
South Bay Union School District
Locations for meal pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Bayside STEAM Academy – 490 Emory Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932
- Berry Elementary School – 2001 Rimbey Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
- Central Elementary School – 1290 Ebony Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932
- Emory Academy of Global Leadership and Empowerment – 1915 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154
- Imperial Beach Charter School – 650 Imperial Beach Blvd Imperial Beach, CA 91932
- Mendoza Elementary School – 2050 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154
- Nestor Language Academy – 1455 Hollister Street San Diego, CA 92154
- Nicoloff Elementary – 1777 Howard Avenue San Ysidro, CA 92173
- Oneonta Elementary – 1311 Tenth Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932
- Pence Elementary – 877 Via Tonga Court San Diego, CA 92154
- Sunnyslope Elementary – 2500 Elm Avenue San Diego, CA 92154
- VIP Village Preschool – 1001 Fern Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Sweetwater Union High School District
Food distribution will be a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Castle Park Middle School – 160 Quintard Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school on Quintard Street
- Castle Park High School – 1395 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school
- Chula Vista High School – 820 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – On side of school on K Street
- Chula Vista Middle School – 415 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Fifth Avenue
- Granger Junior High School – 2101 Granger Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – Front parking lot (E 20th St. and Granger Ave)
- Hilltop Middle School – 44 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – Side parking lot on East J Street
- Hilltop High School – 555 Claire Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Claire Avenue
- Mar Vista High School – 505 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 – In front of school on Elm Avenue
- Mar Vista Academy – 1267 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – On S. 17th Street
- Montgomery Middle School – 1051 Picador Blvd., San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Picador Blvd.
- Montgomery High School – 3250 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Palm Avenue
- National City Middle School – 1701 D Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on D Avenue
- Southwest Middle School – 2710 Iris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154, In front of school on Iris Avenue
- Southwest High School – 1685 Hollister Street, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Hollister Street
- Sweetwater High School – 2900 Highland Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on Highland Avenue
- San Ysidro High School – 5353 Airway Road, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Airway Road
Vallecitos School District
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vallecitos Elementary School (5211 5th St, Fallbrook, CA 92028).Vista Unified School District
The district’s Child Nutrition Services department will serve meals during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Meal services will not be provided during the spring break week of March 30 to April 3.
- Roosevelt Middle School – 850 Sagewood Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057
- Vista High School – 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084
- Grapevine Elementary – 630 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083
- Rancho Buena Vista High School – 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081
- Foothill Oak Elementary – 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084
- Boys and Girls Club of Vista – 410 W California Ave, Vista, CA 92083
