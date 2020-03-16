San Diego County schools are providing free meals for students during COVID-19 closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s a grab-and-go situation at schools across San Diego County’s 42 school districts.

“We’re going to put it on a table 6 feet away so that they can come and grab it for sanitation and safety reasons all of us are gloved and hand sanitizer out here,” explains Jeff Landers, Child Nutrition Service Director, Chula Vista Elementary School District. He’s talking about meals that are being distributed in brown bags.

Within the Chula Vista Elementary School District, schools like Hilltop Elementary, will be providing both a free breakfast and lunch to kids under the age of 18 Monday through Friday. The meals are federally funded through a USDA program that serves low income families throughout the school year.

Amanda Doege stopped by with her daughter Sophie and opened her brown bag. “(We’ve) got milkand then we got an apple…. cheese and our spork” she said.

Doege tells us, she’s very grateful the meals are still being made available even though the Coronavirus school closure.

“I think it’s awesome because she gets the free meal at school… It’s hard because I’m gonna have to try and feed her three times a day now and try and keep her and not be on the computer all the time.”

Fernando Martinez, is grandpa to little Kiki and Crisantos. He says having to pick up a free meal is great because it is giving one other thing to do with his grandkids that he now has to watch all day.

“We’re going to try and keep them busy. I don’t know how busy. We’re going to go walk around and then go inside. We’ll see what else we’re gonna do (smiling).”

List of known food service sites open during school closures: Updated 3/16/20

Cajon Valley Union School District Cajon Valley Union School District will be providing any child, age 0-18, breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Anza Elementary – 1005 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 1005 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020 Bostonia Language Academy – 1390 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

– 1390 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021 Cajon Valley Middle School – 550 E Park Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 550 E Park Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Chase Elementary – 195 E. Chase Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020

– 195 E. Chase Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020 Emerald Middle School – 1221 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 1221 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Flying Hills Elementary – 1251 Finch St, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 1251 Finch St, El Cajon, CA 92020 Greenfield Middle School – 1495 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 1495 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020 Johnson Elementary – 500 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

– 500 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Lexington Elementary – 1145 Redwood Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019

– 1145 Redwood Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019 Madison Elementary – 1615 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019

– 1615 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019 Magnolia Elementary – 650 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021

– 650 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021 Meridian Elementary – 651 S 3rd St, El Cajon, CA 92019

– 651 S 3rd St, El Cajon, CA 92019 Montgomery Middle School – 1570 Melody Ln, El Cajon, CA 92019

– 1570 Melody Ln, El Cajon, CA 92019 Naranca Elementary – 1030 Naranca Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021

– 1030 Naranca Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021 Rios Elementary – 14314 Rios Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92021

– 14314 Rios Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92021 WD Hall Elementary – 1376 Pepper Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021 No verification needed for this service and all children ages 0-18 are eligible. Carlsbad Unified School District Beginning Monday, March 16, Carlsbad Unified will provide temporary lunch service at Jefferson Elementary School (3743 Jefferson St., Carlsbad CA 92008). Foods will be portable so that families may take the food to go. Food service will be available from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Chula Vista Elementary School District Breakfast will be available from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, at all school sites. Encinitas Union School District Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at Ocean Knoll Elementary School (910 Melba Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024). Ephiphany Prep Charter School Grab and go meals will be available for pick up from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Ephiphany Prep Charter School (725 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025). Children must be present to receive a meal. Escondido Union Elementary and Escondido Union High school districts Eight locations will be open for sack lunch and breakfast pick up on weekdays during the closure: Escondido, Orange Glen, and San Pasqual high schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, Juniper, and Rock Springs elementary schools, Del Dios Academy, and Mission Middle School will be open from 6 to 8 a.m. The meals will be provided to any child age 18 or younger. The child must be present to receive the meal. More information is included in this flyer. Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Locations for meal pick up, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Maie Ellis Elementary School – 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028

– 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028 William H Frazier Elementary School – 1835 Gum tree Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028

– 1835 Gum tree Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028 La Paloma Elementary School – 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028

– 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Deluz School House – 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028

– 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028 San Onofre School – 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672

– 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672 Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School – 110 Marine Dr, Oceanside, CA 92058 Grossmont Union High School District All high schools will have drive-up/walk-up meal service set up in front of the school. Meals will be available Monday thrugh Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the district website for site locations. Guajome Park Academy and Guajome Learning Centers Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children 18 and younger, free of charge, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through March 20. All meals will be served in front of the campus next to the traffic circle. Juvenile Court and Community Schools 9:30 a.m. for breakfast; 12 p.m. (noon) for lunch Innovations (North) – 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103, Vista, CA 92083 – go to parking lot of school

(North) – 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103, Vista, CA 92083 – go to parking lot of school 37ECB (Metro) – 3720 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92105 – go to back door of school

(Metro) – 3720 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92105 – go to back door of school SCREC (South) – 800 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 – go to garage area

(South) – 800 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 – go to garage area La Mesa (East) – 8374 Hercules St., La Mesa, CA 91942 – go to parking area La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools Beakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, March 16 only. Grab and go breakfast for the following day will be distributed with subsequent meals. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 16 through April 10. All food is to be consumed off-site. Each child 18 years and younger may take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. La Mesa Arts Academy – 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941

– 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941 Parkway Middle School – 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942

– 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942 Spring Valley Academy – 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

– 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977 STEAM Academy – 1001 Leland Street, Spring Valley, CA 91978 Lakeside Union School District Drive-through meal service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Union School District Office (12335 Woodside Ave., Lakeside, CA 92040). During this time, you can pick up meals for lunch and breakfast for the following morning. Lemon Grove School District The Lemon Grove School District is offering a drive-through meal service for Lemon Grove students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the school closure. Meals will be available for children 0-18 years in the Lemon Grove Academy Elementary/Recreation Center parking lot at 3121 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945. Oceanside Unified School District 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick-up Monday through Friday Oceanside High School – 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054

– 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054 El Camino High School – 400 Rancho Del Oro, Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057

– 400 Rancho Del Oro, Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057 Mission Elementary – 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058

– 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058 Libby Elementary – 423 W. Redondo Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057 Poway Unified School District Free brown bag lunches will be available at all Poway Unified School District (PUSD) school sites to PUSD students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free bagged breakfasts will also be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at sites that normally serve breakfast: Los Penasquitos Elementary School – 14125 Cuca St, San Diego, CA 92129

– 14125 Cuca St, San Diego, CA 92129 Midland Elementary School – 13910 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064

– 13910 Midland Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Pomerado Elementary School – 12321 9th St, Poway, CA 92064

– 12321 9th St, Poway, CA 92064 Valley Elementary School – 13000 Bowron Rd #5799, Poway, CA 92064

– 13000 Bowron Rd #5799, Poway, CA 92064 Meadowbrook Middle School – 12320 Meadowbrook Ln, Poway, CA 92064

– 12320 Meadowbrook Ln, Poway, CA 92064 Mt. Carmel High School – 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129

– 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129 Poway High School – 15500 Espola Rd, Poway, CA 92064

– 15500 Espola Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Westview High School – 13500 Camino Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92129 These will be distributed in front of the campus in a drive up/walk up manner. Students picking up meals must provide their pin number (for tracking purposes only) and be physically present. Any PUSD students can have access to these free meals, but they cannot pick up extra for anyone else not present. If there are multiple children in a family at different grade levels, all children can go to one school site (but it is recommended that they go to the grade level of the oldest child to ensure adequate nutrition). Ramona Unified School District Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ramona Elementary School (415 8th St, Ramona, CA 92065). San Diego Unified School District The Food Service Dept. will be conducting a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clark Middle – 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105

– 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105 Cherokee Point Elementary – 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105

– 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105 Sherman Elementary – 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102

– 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102 Zamorano Elementary – 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139

– 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139 Kearny High – 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111

– 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111 O’Farrell Charter – 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114

– 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114 Walker Elementary – 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126

– 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126 Farb Middle – 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124 San Dieguito Union High School District Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Earl Warren Middle School – 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

– 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 San Dieguito Academy – 800 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 San Marcos Unified School District The Child Nutrition Services Department will prepare and provide nutritious meals at all school sites on a grab-and-go style on a daily basis. Meals may be picked up at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. San Ysidro School District Grab and go distribution of breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. La Mirada Elementary School – 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173

– 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173 San Ysidro Middle School – 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92154

– 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92154 Willow Elementary School – 226 Willow Rd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 *lunch offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at this location Santee School District Lunch will be available as a drive through service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district office (9880 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071). Solana Beach School District Curbside pick-up will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Skyline Elementary – 606 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, CA 92075

– 606 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Solana Ranch Elementary – 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130

– 13605 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130 Solana Highlands Elementary – 3520 Long Run Drive, San Diego, 92130 South Bay Union School District Locations for meal pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bayside STEAM Academy – 490 Emory Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932

– 490 Emory Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Berry Elementary School – 2001 Rimbey Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

– 2001 Rimbey Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 Central Elementary School – 1290 Ebony Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932

– 1290 Ebony Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Emory Academy of Global Leadership and Empowerment – 1915 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154

– 1915 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154 Imperial Beach Charter School – 650 Imperial Beach Blvd Imperial Beach, CA 91932

– 650 Imperial Beach Blvd Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Mendoza Elementary School – 2050 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154

– 2050 Coronado Avenue San Diego, CA 92154 Nestor Language Academy – 1455 Hollister Street San Diego, CA 92154

– 1455 Hollister Street San Diego, CA 92154 Nicoloff Elementary – 1777 Howard Avenue San Ysidro, CA 92173

– 1777 Howard Avenue San Ysidro, CA 92173 Oneonta Elementary – 1311 Tenth Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932

– 1311 Tenth Street Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Pence Elementary – 877 Via Tonga Court San Diego, CA 92154

– 877 Via Tonga Court San Diego, CA 92154 Sunnyslope Elementary – 2500 Elm Avenue San Diego, CA 92154

– 2500 Elm Avenue San Diego, CA 92154 VIP Village Preschool – 1001 Fern Avenue Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Sweetwater Union High School District Food distribution will be a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Castle Park Middle School – 160 Quintard Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school on Quintard Street

– 160 Quintard Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school on Quintard Street Castle Park High School – 1395 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school

– 1395 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – In front of school Chula Vista High School – 820 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – On side of school on K Street

– 820 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911 – On side of school on K Street Chula Vista Middle School – 415 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Fifth Avenue

– 415 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Fifth Avenue Granger Junior High School – 2101 Granger Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – Front parking lot (E 20th St. and Granger Ave)

– 2101 Granger Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – Front parking lot (E 20th St. and Granger Ave) Hilltop Middle School – 44 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – Side parking lot on East J Street

– 44 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – Side parking lot on East J Street Hilltop High School – 555 Claire Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Claire Avenue

– 555 Claire Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 – In front of school on Claire Avenue Mar Vista High School – 505 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 – In front of school on Elm Avenue

– 505 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 – In front of school on Elm Avenue Mar Vista Academy – 1267 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – On S. 17th Street

– 1267 Thermal Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – On S. 17th Street Montgomery Middle School – 1051 Picador Blvd., San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Picador Blvd.

– 1051 Picador Blvd., San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Picador Blvd. Montgomery High School – 3250 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Palm Avenue

– 3250 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Palm Avenue National City Middle School – 1701 D Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on D Avenue

– 1701 D Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on D Avenue Southwest Middle School – 2710 Iris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154, In front of school on Iris Avenue

– 2710 Iris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154, In front of school on Iris Avenue Southwest High School – 1685 Hollister Street, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Hollister Street

– 1685 Hollister Street, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Hollister Street Sweetwater High School – 2900 Highland Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on Highland Avenue

– 2900 Highland Avenue, National City, CA 91950 – In front of school on Highland Avenue San Ysidro High School – 5353 Airway Road, San Diego, CA 92154 – In front of school on Airway Road Vallecitos School District Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vallecitos Elementary School (5211 5th St, Fallbrook, CA 92028). Vista Unified School District The district’s Child Nutrition Services department will serve meals during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Meal services will not be provided during the spring break week of March 30 to April 3. Roosevelt Middle School – 850 Sagewood Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057

– 850 Sagewood Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 Vista High School – 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

– 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084 Grapevine Elementary – 630 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083

– 630 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Rancho Buena Vista High School – 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081

– 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081 Foothill Oak Elementary – 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084

– 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084 Boys and Girls Club of Vista – 410 W California Ave, Vista, CA 92083

