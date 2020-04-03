San Diego County schools getting ready to transition to remote learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School districts around the county are gearing up to compete the rest of the school year with tenure learning.

The principal of Poway High vowed students will receive the best education possible in the transition to all online learning.

On Thursday morning, staff and volunteers at the high school handed out sanitized and wrapped Chromebooks, In preparation for taking all instruction online. The school district in Poway will distribute 6,000 of the digital devices, as students get ready for the full transition to distance learning on April 20. The first phase begins on Monday.

Similar preparations are underway at the county’s largest school district, San Diego Unified. On Monday, the district will begin what it calls “a soft launch” of distance learning from April 6 to April 27. Formal grading for classes will begin on April 27.

Although the students will be learning from home- not at a traditional campus, District Superintendent Cindy Marten said the goal is to provide students with integrative, hands on project based learning.

Despite the enormity of the work in this transition, Marten said she is looking forward to Monday’s launch. “It’s September in April!”