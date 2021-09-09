San Diego County sees an increase in senior citizens becoming homeless for the first time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of senior citizens becoming homeless for the first time in San Diego County is increasing, according to a new report from Serving Seniors.

Paul Downey, President and CEO of Serving Seniors, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this alarming new report.

Some key findings from the report are that one in four of San Diego’s homeless adults are over the age of 55.

More than 40% of them are experiencing homeless for the first time in their lives.

More than 56% of those interviewed said that $300 more of monthly income would have increased their rent security.

Some also reported avoiding the shelters due to safety concerns.

To learn more about the report, visit www.servingseniors.org/news-events/senior-homelessness-a-needs-assessment.html