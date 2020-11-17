San Diego County sends Cease & Desist orders to over a dozen businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we are now in the Purple Tier, “non-essential” businesses are forced to close all of their indoor operations to abide by state orders.
Most business have been in full compliance, but some have been reportedly violating state and county health orders.
In response, San Diego County sent cease and desist letters to 17 local businesses. Threatening, “failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”
The cease and desist letters were signed by County of San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and Safe Compliance Reopening Team member, Brent Panas.
Orders issued Nov. 16, 2020
Cease & Desist Meat Monsters Grill
Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ash St
Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ocean Front Walk
Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Solana Beach
Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Tenth Ave
Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club World Trade Dr
Cease & Desist Self Made Training Facility
Cease & Desist Shelter Bar Encinitas
Cease & Desist Yoga Box Hillcrest
Cease & Desist Yoga Box North Park
Cease & Desist Yoga Box Ocean Beach
Cease & Desist Yoga Box Pacific Beach