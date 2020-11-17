San Diego County sends Cease & Desist orders to over a dozen businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we are now in the Purple Tier, “non-essential” businesses are forced to close all of their indoor operations to abide by state orders.

Most business have been in full compliance, but some have been reportedly violating state and county health orders.

In response, San Diego County sent cease and desist letters to 17 local businesses. Threatening, “failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”

The cease and desist letters were signed by County of San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and Safe Compliance Reopening Team member, Brent Panas.

RELATED STORY: San Diego County reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, plead with public to obey orders

#SanDiegoCounty has announced the locations that received cease and desist orders for violating the public health order.

Investigations into noncompliance were done this weekend with orders issued today. pic.twitter.com/LgNNPQOIEd — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) November 17, 2020

Orders issued Nov. 16, 2020

Cease & Desist Danny’s Bar

Cease & Desist Meat Monsters Grill

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ash St

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Ocean Front Walk

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Solana Beach

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club Tenth Ave

Cease & Desist Fit Athletic Club World Trade Dr

Cease & Desist Reach Yoga

Cease & Desist Self Made Training Facility

Cease & Desist Shelter Bar Encinitas

Cease & Desist Shock Fitness

Cease & Desist The Landing

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Hillcrest

Cease & Desist Yoga Box North Park

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Ocean Beach

Cease & Desist Yoga Box Pacific Beach

Cease & Desist Awaken Church Carlsbad