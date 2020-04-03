San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore announces stronger enforcement of statewide stay at home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now number 966 and the total number county deaths from the illness is now 16.

Thursday, Sheriff Bill Gore also announced that local authorities will begin enforcing the ‘social distancing’ public health orders. Maximum penalty for any violation will be a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail.

Sheriff Gore called into KUSI News via phone to explain what sort of behaviors will result in enforcement and why it is so important for all San Diegans to abide by the social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our region.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore says local law enforcement will begin enforcing the 'social distancing' public health orders. The maximum penalty is $1,000 and up to six months in jail for violating these orders. Info: https://t.co/HdBuoiMYOd pic.twitter.com/9C0QTaIZK3 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 2, 2020