San Diego County Sheriff discusses getting vaccine to jail healthcare workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some nurses who work in San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jails are now certified to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the vaccine distribution among workers in the department.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said 40 Sheriff’s healthcare workers received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Kearny Mesa. This is the second round of nurses receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

They also received training from County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) on inoculations. HHSA provided the vaccines.

This core group of nurses will in turn vaccinate other medical personnel currently authorized to receive the shots.

Under federal, state and county guidelines, health workers are among the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics for medical workers in county jails are scheduled to continue next week.

The vaccination plan consists of different phases.

Front-line workers who are at greater risk of contracting the virus due to the nature of their job in providing critical public safety services are next in line.

Deputies and civilian employees will be vaccinated as their tier is authorized.

Vaccinations for inmates will occur in accordance with the tiers or phases of the federal, state and county distribution plan.