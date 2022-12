San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez shares plans for 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez made history last year when she was named the first female Undersheriff in San Diego County.

Now, Martinez is weeks away from becoming the first female Sheriff in department history.

Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the honor and her plans for 2023.