San Diego County Sheriff Gore on election security





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is almost here and to give an update on election day security and talk about a new helicopter announcement was San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

Sheriff Gore said Good Morning San Diego said, “We are anticipating a peaceful election so we are encouraging San Diegans to get out and vote. The Sheriff’s Department is prepared to respond to any issues that might arise.”

The Sheriff also discussed a new service they now offer. People can call a number to learn about the Sheriff’s helicopter announcements being made in their neighborhood.