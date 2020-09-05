San Diego County Sheriff on wildfire safety preparedness during heatwave and Labor Day DUI checkpoints

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Labor Day weekend, deputies will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols across San Diego County through Monday, September 7th.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss several topics including safety measures during the holiday weekend.

Deputies had a DUI checkpoint in San Marcos last night. Saturday, there will be one in Poway and Sunday night in Lemon Grove.

Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.

Deputies are also working closely with CAL FIRE San Diego to make sure we are ready to go when fires break out throughout the county.

People can register their cell phone number to receive emergency alerts from Alert San Diego by visiting readysandiego.org