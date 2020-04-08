San Diego County Sheriff’s Department enforcing health orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Greg Cox said Sunday that law enforcement is cracking down on people who violate the statewide “shelter in place” order by congregating in large groups and not staying six feet away from each other.

Cox noted that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department issued 25 citations over the weekend to people violating the state order. “The warnings are over,” Cox said. “We’re now down to serious business.”

Sheriff Bill Gore called into Good Morning San Diego to talk about how deputies are enforcing health orders in the County.