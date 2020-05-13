San Diego County Sheriff’s Department observes National Police Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week is National Police Week but unfortunately most state and nationwide observances had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department joined all local law enforcmenet agencies last week to honor our fallen deputies, officers and and agents in San Diego County. The honor guard paid tribute at the Regional Law Enforcement Memorial at the Embarcadero.



Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss National Police Week and the latest in the department’s response to the pandemic here in San Diego County.