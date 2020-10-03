San Diego County Sheriff’s Department previews National Night Out

Normally, National Night Out Events are held in August but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Instead of block parties, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a “drive-thru and contactless” event.

On Tuesday, October 6th, they will be holding events in Alpine, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway, Rancho San Diego, San Marcos, Valley Center and Vista.

The public will be able to meet deputies and crime prevention specialists from the safety and comfort of their cars.

They will be handing out goody bags filled with sheriff’s swag (such as pens, pencils, keychains, etc.), As well as information about free services to protect people from becoming crime victims.

For more information on National Night Out events, including locations and times, you can visit www.Sdsheriff.Net.