San Diego County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of drug crimes





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A veteran San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested today on suspicion of drug crimes and more than a dozen counts of

burglary.

Cory Dean Richey, who has been with the regional law enforcement agency since 2007, was taken into custody when he arrived at work about 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

An arrest warrant filed against Richey, 39, accuses him of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and 13 counts of burglary. Details on the alleged crimes were not immediately available.

In a prepared statement, sheriff’s officials said their agency “does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct.”

“We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken,” the statement asserts. “As steadfast public servants, we will continue to maintain the highest level of expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures, as well as all federal, state and local statutes.”

Richey, who has been suspended without pay, was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $250,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.