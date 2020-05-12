San Diego County small businesses struggle with operating under regulations of Phase 2

CORONADO (KUSI) – Small businesses in Coronado are struggling during phase two of open businesses. Governor, Gavin Newsom allows small business to be open for curb-side pick up, delivery, and online orders only. But, how does that help the retail shops and their employees?

Coronado’s Mayor, Richard Bailey made a firm statement that, “All small businesses are essential and we all must get back to work.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the day in Coronado and spoke with Mayor Bailey about how he is handling the Island’s small businesses during the Governors phase two agenda.

Mayor Bailey is working hand-in-hand with other city officials to make sure San Diegans are getting back to work. Mayor Bailey says, “The small businesses and small retail shops are frustrated and honestly offended that Governor Newsom doesn’t see their business as worthy.”

Kacey McKinnon went to Sweet Soles. A retail shoe shop that Kari Ursitti opened just over a year ago. Ursitti was eager to fulfill another year in business until she had to close her doors on March 19th. Ursitti says, “It’s ridiculous. People aren’t going to come to the window of my store and point to what shoe they want. I don’t see how the Governor believes businesses like mine aren’t essential enough and the big box stores are. I am essential and I am safer.”

The other store we visited was Seaside Papery. Seaside Papery has been in Coronado for 16-years. March would have been their 16th anniversary. However, the stay-at-home order forced the owner, Jori Fentiman to close her doors for the first time ever.

Jori Fentiman urges San Diegans to sign Mayor Richard Bailey’s petition to help small business just like hers, get back to work.

“All Jobs Are Essential” – Mayor Richard Bailey.

Support Small Businesses and Their Employees here: https://weareessentialsandiego.com

