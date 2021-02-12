San Diego County still won’t say if attending Padres games can be done safely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After nearly a year, San Diego County health officials still haven’t come up with a plan to safely allow fans to attend Padres games at Petco Park, which is outdoors.

This year is one of the most anticipated Padres seasons ever, as many believe this is the best team we have ever had.

Less than a week ago, we saw 25,000 people attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and the same thing happen at various stadiums across the country for the entirety of the NFL season.

In October 2020, San Diego hosted the ALCS, and the NLCS was played in Arlington, Texas. The difference being, fans were only allowed to attend the NLCS games because the state of California deemed attending sporting events unsafe.

Now, we are quickly approaching San Diego Padres Opening Day for the 2021 season, and our local health officials have still not released a plan to get fans in stands. Even worse, they haven’t even hinted at it being a possibility.

During Thursday’s County Health press briefing (2/11/21), KUSI News asked, “Dr. Wooten, since the MLB gives you discretion to allow fans to attend Padres games at Petco Park, would you advise the state that it can be safely done so we can support them on Opening Day?”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher shut down the question, answering, “depends on where we are on Opening Day.”

San Diego County Health Officials have yet to even acknowledge that fans have successfully and safely attended events in various stadiums across the country, and this is just the latest example.

It is worth noting that in September 2020, prior to the 2020 MLB playoffs, KUSI News asked Dr. Wilma Wooten if it would be safe for people to attend the Padres games, since it was being allowed at the NLCS in Texas.

Wooten said it wouldn’t be safe because people tend to drink at sporting events. Watch below: