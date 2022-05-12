San Diego County stores seeing major shortages of baby formula products





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Supply chain issues have affected various products over the last year or so, but now the very important product of baby formula is having major supply issues nationwide. Over 40% of baby formula is out of stock.

Major department stores have had to start limiting the amount customers can buy.

San Diego County community leader, TPUSA Contributor, and business owner Louis Uridel is also the father of a baby girl, and is experiencing this problem first hand.

Being a new father, the nationwide baby formula shortage is something he cares deeply about, along with millions of other new parents across the United States, including KUSI’s Lauren Phinney.

If you aren’t a parent, baby formula isn’t just a snack, it contains important nutrients to help infant’s brains and bodies develop.

Reports say some parents are being forced to water down the formula because they are trying to save the limited amount they have, but doctors do not recommend doing this.

Uridel joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the issue, and how they are working around their common shopping methods to continue purchasing the right formula for their loved ones.

Uridel sent KUSI News a photo of the empty shelves at the Target in Oceanside, which is where he normally purchases his baby formula.

The Target in Oceanside is out of baby formula! What does the supply look like at the store in your neighborhood?? pic.twitter.com/xURCHzFgCn — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 12, 2022