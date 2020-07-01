San Diego County Supervisor Desmond criticizes new COVID-19 closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Diego County has prompted officials to pause any additional reopenings through at least Aug. 1 and order all county restaurants to close at 10 p.m. starting Wednesday evening.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said patrons already inside eateries by 10 p.m. may stay inside until 11 p.m., but those locations must be closed from then until 5 a.m. each day. Staff required to clean those facilities may remain inside after closing hours.

All county bars, breweries and wineries without food licenses were also ordered to close starting Wednesday. Other businesses that serve food and alcohol will have restrictions in place as well.

Starting Wednesday, customers purchasing alcohol on-site must also purchase food, and both drinks and food must be consumed sitting down.

Officials said a recent trend of community outbreaks and increased case numbers were part of what spurred the new restrictions.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said on Good Morning San Diego “there have been a few bad actors, we have all seen the videos and we should really focus on shutting those businesses down and not the blanket approach.”

County health officials reported 317 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four additional deaths, bringing the county’s total numbers to 14,149 cases and 365 deaths.

Of the 7,382 tests reported Tuesday, 4% came back positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 4.2%.

Tuesday also marked the highest number of patients in local hospitals on any given day due to COVID-19, with 493 hospitalized at present.

In the past seven days, 10 community outbreaks were identified, including one each in a restaurant, a private residence, a healthcare facility and a grocery store reported Tuesday, officials said.