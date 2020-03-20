San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox gives update on coronavirus subcommittee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Supervisors recently voted to create the subcommittee and appointed Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher to lead it.

“This virus poses a new and dangerous challenge to our region and we need to take different and more enhanced approaches for dealing with it,” said Supervisor Cox, the Board Chairman. “We’re working with all sectors in the region to address this ongoing crisis and protect the public’s health and safety.”

The County is banning gatherings of 10 or more people in one room and smaller groups must stay six feet apart to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

All the guidelines being issued will help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent many people from getting sick at the same time.

If you have individual questions, please talk to your health care provider. For community resources, please call 2-1-1 San Diego or visit www.211sandiego.org. or www.coronavirus-sd.com.