San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on COVID-19 outbreak





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County rose to 80 Wednesday with 11 hospitalizations and no deaths. Of those 67 are San Diego County residents stemming from two groups of infection.

New public health orders took effect Thursday in response to the increasing number of coronavirus cases including the closure all gyms and fitness centers, a ban on gatherings of 10 or more and restriction of childcare to “stable” groups of 10 children with one childcare provider.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the officials at the County are doing.

Health officials say the “stable” vocabulary refers to the same group of 10 children each day and the same provider each day. If a daycare or related business has more than 10 children each group needs to be in separate rooms and cannot intermingle.

The health orders banning gatherings do not apply to public transit, airports or any other mass transportation. The Metropolitan Transit System says it will continue running buses and trolleys at least until March 31st with ramped up sanitization procedures on vehicles and at stations.

Effective Thursday, San Diego County’s family resource centers as well as the housing and community development services office. Three of the five locations of the county clerk’s office and all treasurer-tax collector offices are temporarily suspending in-person services.