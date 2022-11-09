San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5.

Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson.

As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote.

Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and says he will continue “to build on the progress we have made over the past four years.”

Desmond joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his reelection and thank San Diegans for their support.

I have always said, I will do this job if the residents of North County want me to continue! I am looking forward to building on the progress we have made over the past four years and working with all the people who make North County so special! 🙌 — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) November 9, 2022

KUSI’s Rafar Weigel spoke with Desmond just before the initial results were released on Election Night: