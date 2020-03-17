San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on the new community response fund amid coronavirus outbreak





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Various community leaders have joined together to devise a plan for how San Diegans needs can be met during the coronavirus outbreak.

The plan has officially been launched and it is being called the “COVID-19 Community Response Fund.”

The County of San Diego, the San Diego Foundation and other major regional partners came together to announce the creation of the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, with $1.3 million already available for rapid response to help San Diegans as they deal with coronavirus concerns. Three parts of the fund include food insecurity, rent and utility assistance and income replacement or gap funding.

District 4 County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher joined KUSI Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the outbreak in the San Diego Region and the new community response fund.

The public can click here to donate or see if they are eligible for funds.