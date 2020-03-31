San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to host telephone town hall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will host a coronavirus telephone town hall Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Supervisor Fletcher will be joined by County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten.

They will deliver the latest information about the county government’s response to the coronavirus and answer questions from the public.

People can email questions in advance to Nathan.Fletcher@sdcounty.ca.gov with your name and telephone number. The deadline to submit questions is 3 p.m.

To participate in the call dial 712-832-8700 or 712-832-5583 for T-Mobile customers and when prompted dial the conference ID, 989974, to join.