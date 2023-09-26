San Diego County Supervisors declare humanitarian crisis on federal response to surge of migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously declared the lack of federal resources for asylum seekers a humanitarian crisis, along with making several additional recommendations.

The vote comes after heavy public concern over thousands of migrants being dropped into the San Diego County community by U.S. border agents, without resources or shelter.

As proposed by Supervisors Jim Desmond and board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, the declaration also:

-requests federal resources and personnel to manage asylum seekers, and connect them to their sponsors and final destinations, to prevent releasing them onto the street; -opposes lateral transfers of asylum seekers from other states or jurisdictions; -directs the county Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to send a detailed letter outlining the specific needs of local non-governmental organizations and impacted communities to San Diego’s federal delegation; -advocates for federal funding to develop a long-term solution, including a permanent facility and operational support when asylum seekers are released into the county; -in connection to a previous board decision in early February, directs the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to continue working with governments and non-governmental organizations on short- and long-term goals for the permanent border community. Vargas said that while the county has welcomed those requesting asylum based on a legal right to do so, it faces the challenge of a broken immigration system.

Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond and Democrat Supervisor Nora Vargas may differ on how to fix the crisis, Desmond asserted that they both agree “this county urgently needs federal resources as we face a humanitarian crisis.”

Following the vote, Desmond said, “we have empathy and we must acknowledge the practical limits of our own capacity to meet the needs of those who arrive in our region.”