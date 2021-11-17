San Diego County Supervisors declare Nov. 16 ‘Young Black & ‘N Business Day’ to honor organization

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nov. 16 in San Diego County is now known as “Young Black & ‘N Business Day,” as declared by the San Diego County Supervisors Tuesday.

The County Supervisors honored the YB&NB organization for their work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to expand opportunities for inner-city and urban entrepreneurs with accessing networks and capital.

Roosevelt Williams III, Chief Executive Officer, of YB&NB, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the organization’s work and the new declaration.

The organization aids early entrepreneurs in growing their professional network, offering exposure opportunities, and providing entrepreneurial content from real entrepreneurs.

To learn more about YB&NB visit www.ybandnb.com