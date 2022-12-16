San Diego County Supervisors host final listening session for gun violence reduction





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A series of community forums about the rising rates of gun violence wrapped up Thursday night.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors invited members of the public to speak about efforts to make San Diego safer.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano spoke with the Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, at the listening session, and reported live about what those in attendance had to say.

Schwartz explained California already has extremely strict gun laws, and making them even stricter won’t make law-abiding citizens safer.