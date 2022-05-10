San Diego County Supervisors officially pass ordinance to redefine “woman”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s official, the word “woman” has been redefined in San Diego County.

The three Democrat Supervisors; Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas have again voted in favor of redefining what it means to be considered a woman.

Both Republicans; Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, voted against it.

Two weeks ago, the Board passed Agenda Item 34, which was “an ordinance to provide for the local implementation of the United Nations Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW).”

The ordinance was essentially an effort by Democrats to cement the idea that those who identify as women, are women in the County of San Diego, which has succeeded.

Tuesday’s vote was expected, and is the exact same as the original from April 27, 2022.

