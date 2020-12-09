San Diego County Supervisors vote against Desmond’s motion to not enforce playground ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond made a motion that the county not enforce the ban on the closures of playgrounds.

Under the restrictions of Governor Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, playgrounds are not allowed to be open.

Supervisor Desmond’s motion top open playgrounds up locally did not pass as Supervisor Fletcher, Jacob and Cox all voted against it.

Today, I made a motion that the County not enforce the ban on the closures of playgrounds. Unfortunately, 3 of my colleagues voted against opening playgrounds locally. There is an absence of data for the closures and our kids and families will not have playgrounds as an outlet.🤷‍♂️ — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 8, 2020

While making the motion, Desmond explained how children’s lives have been drastically changed during the coronavirus pandemic. Desmond said, “I’m hoping that we can come together for our kids and our children. There have been huge impacts on their lives and education over the past 8 months, thousands still haven’t been able to get into the classroom. Despite the science pointing to the contrary, the governor decided to close playgrounds during the new lockdown order.”

Continuing, “I think this is completely uncalled for and greatly effects the families across San Diego County.”

On the contrary, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who is married to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, has been an outspoken advocate of reopening California’s playgrounds. Last week, Gonzalez tweeted, “Playgrounds are essential for our kids. Create strict regulations, but please don’t close them!”

Outside exercise is good… but many families (especially in disadvantaged communities) can’t go hiking, skiing or the beach. Playgrounds are essential for our kids. Create strict regulations, but please don’t close them! — Lorena Gonzalez (@LorenaSGonzalez) December 3, 2020

Video of Desmond making the motion is below.