San Diego County Supervisors vote against getting law enforcement vaccinated





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a 3-2 vote, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors failed to authorize law enforcement officers to be vaccinated.

Both Republicans, Supervisor Anderson and Supervisor Desmond, voted in favor of getting our law enforcement vaccinated.

All three Democrats voted against the authorization.

San Diego County has the ability to vaccinate all 4,000 local law enforcement officers in one-day if they wished, but so followed other California counties in doing so.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Supervisor Anderson about the vote, and why he believes vaccinating our law enforcement should be one of our top priorities.

On January 28th, KUSI asked asked why the county won’t authorize our law enforcement officer to be vaccinated during the weekly press briefing. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher responded saying, “we want them to get their vaccines, and we certainly want them to get it as quickly as possible. We are presently following the guidance which is to do healthcare workers, and individuals 65 and older. ”

KUSI News was able to reach the Governor’s office to find out whether or not uniformed officers can get the vaccine. Darrel Ng, member of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force, responded explaining, “at this point, counties have the discretion in who they are vaccinating. The state provides guidance and the local health officer has the ability to accept/modify at his or her discretion.”

Ng’s response seems to be direct contradiction to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s claims.

Anderson’s complete conversation with Plante on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego is below:

There are over 4,000 local law enforcement officers routinely called to respond to emergency calls, many requiring medical attention. Should law enforcement officers be placed in the top tier for vaccinations along with first responders? Let us know here: https://t.co/xkxJMC9LT5 pic.twitter.com/LECSBKVmVY — Supervisor Joel Anderson (@JoelAndersonCA) February 3, 2021

Sadly, the majority of the Board voted against recommending law enforcement receive vaccinations today. I believe our brave women and men in uniform need the vaccination now. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) February 10, 2021