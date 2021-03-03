San Diego County Supervisors vote to continue protection of sexual predators in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mary Taylor, violent sexual assault survivor and member of “Your Voice Has Power” group, presented a public statement to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on March 2, pleading with them to publicly endorse Senate Bill 248, which ensures that victims of sexually violent predators are permitted to testify in a public forum.

The Board voted 3-2 on SB 248, with Supervisors Nora Vargas, Terra Lawson-Remer, and Nathan Fletcher voting to not endorse the bill, and Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond voting to endorse the bill.

Taylor joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of SB 248, the efforts of the Your Voice Has Power group, and her disappointment with the Democrat County Supervisors.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors began discussing this issue at about the 1:16:30 mark in the video here.

SD County Supervisors vote to protect sex offenders. In a 3-2 vote, they DO NOT support SB 248 to make sex offender proceedings open to the public. So, if a violent offender moves to your neighborhood, @nathanfletcher @NoraVargasSD @lawsonremer say you do not need know. — Ginger Jeffries (@GingerKUSI) March 3, 2021

Taylor presented the following statement to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors before the vote: