San Diego County surprised child COVID-19 vaccination rates are low





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency was encouraging families Friday to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to counter inoculation rates that are lower than the general population for children ages 5-17.

It seems San Diego County health officials expected parents to get their young, healthy children vaccinated as soon as it became available, but that is not the case.

According to HHSA data, 182,035 or 76% of the 239,401 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 have completed a primary vaccine series, while 114,748 or 36.9% of the 310,643 children between 5 and 11 years of age have received the primary vaccine series.

Of the 207,723 children 6 months through 4 years of age, only 3,323 or 1.6% are partially vaccinated. A San Diego County statement says this number is lower because they only “recommended” it.

Comparatively, 83.8% of the overall population eligible for COVID-19 vaccines has completed a primary vaccine series.

Dr. Wilma Wooten again is encouraging parents to vaccinate their young, healthy children, even though they have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 vaccines not only protect the people who get them, but also those around them,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “Children are not immune to COVID-19 and they can still develop serious complications. Parents should make sure their children get all the recommended doses of the vaccine.”

When it comes to boosters, the numbers are even lower. A total of 161,561 San Diegans ages 12 through 17 are eligible for a booster, but only 64,147 or 39.7% have received one. Only 12.2% or 10,365 of local children ages 5 through 11 have received a booster, although 84,970 now qualify for the extra dose. In comparison, 57.3% of 2,394,907 eligible San Diegans has received a booster. Boosters have not been yet recommended for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

“COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters help to prevent severe illness. If you have not gotten all the recommended doses of the vaccine, do it now,” Wooten said.

The HHSA reported 2,048 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative totals to 834,049 infections and 5,341 deaths.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents 12 years of age and older is 42.01 for people fully vaccinated and boosted, 25.06 for fully vaccinated people and 88.53 for San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.