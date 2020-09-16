San Diego County Taxpayers Association against purchasing more MTS Zero Emission busses by 2030

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MTS’ Zero Emission Buses are a great step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But, the San Diego County Taxpayers Association believes MTS may be jumping too quickly into a program that hurts transit riders pocketbooks. The proposed 2030 timeline is simply too ambitious.

SDTCA says the busses are just enormously expensive.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is the Chairman of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS).

Plus, Electric vehicle technology is rapidly evolving, which means better electric buses will be available for less money in just a few years. Taxpayers don’t want to be stuck paying for outdated technology 10 years from now, when we could have something better and cheaper if MTS pumps the brakes a little.

President and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association joined KUSI News to detail his reasoning for voicing opposition to MTS’ plans. Hong suggests MTS simply changes their all-electric deadline from 2030 to 2040, pointing out it would still fulfill their climate goals while keeping transit options accessible and affordable to San Diegans who depend on it.

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association has been an advocate for the needs of all San Diegans for the past 75 years. Hong says the look forward to working with MTS on continued collaboration to ensure costs are kept down for riders who rely on MTS’ bus service for their everyday transportation needs.