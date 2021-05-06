San Diego County Taxpayers Association finds many issues with Mayor Gloria’s 2022 budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The City of San Diego’s 2022 budget, has many issues, according the the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

Haney Hong, president & CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, released the following statement today on budget hearings for the City of San Diego:

“We appreciate the hard work of Mayor Todd Gloria and his staff in developing this budget for the City of San Diego, but there are a number of issues that need to be explored by the City Council through the budget hearings.”

“First, the mayor’s office claims that this budget takes a long-term view and closes the structural deficit, yet it is unclear how the budget submission does that. Simply projecting in five years that revenues will equal expenditures is not proactively managing the city’s costs, and as someone once told me, hope is far from a strategy. The cuts in the mayor’s proposal are minor, and the Council – if truly interested in managing the public purse – will have to drive deeper and permanent cuts in constituent services to right-size costs to the taxpayer.

“Second, the budget in some areas exacerbates inequities across communities. For instance, the city must comply with SB 1383 and begin separate collection of organics, and the $6.5 million expense in this new environmental objective will come free to single-family households but be on the backs of apartment renters. Assuming the unfair People’s Ordinance applies, is anyone willing to budget so staff can explore how willing environmentalists in our communities could make optional payments in lieu of taxes or provide other financial contributions so these costs are not inadvertently concentrated onto those who don’t live in a single-family home? The budget proposal funds consultants to explore revenue for stormwater; why not here?

“Third, when the city is getting a significant amount of taxpayer stimulus dollars from the Federal government, are we truly in an emergency to waive the requirements of Proposition H from June 2016 that requires spending money on infrastructure? The city staff are exploring the development of a new tax or fee to tackle stormwater requirements, yet this budget waives the required capital infrastructure investment when – as even the Independent Budget Analyst’s report notes – that stormwater infrastructure is the biggest liability on the balance sheet.

“The budget is a signal of priorities to the people, and we expect our leaders to make some tough choices and put their money where their mouth is. Consider if the $22 million for public employee pay raises – when so many taxpayers are still out of work from COVID – might be better spent on stormwater infrastructure before asking taxpayers for more money in the future. That would be proactively addressing the structural deficit.

Haney Hong, president & CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, detailed the problems with the 2022 budget with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.