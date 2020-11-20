San Diego County Teachers of the Year to be honored during annual Salute to Teachers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Five local educators representing schools from Del Mar, Ramona, Valley Center, central San Diego, and Lakeside have been named San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

The San Diego County teachers of the Year will be honored formally during the 30th annual ‘A Salute to Teachers,’ event.

This year’s show will continue the tradition of celebrating San Diego County’s 26,000 public school teachers. In addition to recognizing the five County Teachers of the Year, the show will delve into the learning environment during COVID-19, feature inspirational and unforgettable highlights from the show’s past 30 years of honoring teachers and demonstrate how community partners support education across San Diego County.

All five teachers of the year joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss what the honor means to them on Good Morning San Diego.

San Diego County Teachers of the Year:

Arah Allard, Del Mar Hills Elementary School, Del Mar Union School District

Christine Hill, Ramona High School, Ramona Unified School District

Jose Melo, Valley Center Middle School, Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Paula Richardson, Wilson Middle School, San Diego Unified School District

Jay Tweet, El Capitan High School, Grossmont Union High School District