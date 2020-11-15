San Diego County Temperatures Warm Up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Offshore flow across San Diego County will lead to warmer weather Sunday and into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Cooler weather is expected to return on Tuesday as winds turn southerly and become strong and gusty over northern mountain areas, forecasters said. The marine layer will gradually rebuild this week as well, with a return of patchy low clouds and foggy nights and mornings, and seasonal temperatures.

Coastal area high temperatures are expected to be 72-77 degrees on Sunday, with overnight lows of 44-54, the NWS said. Western Valley highs will be around 83 with overnight lows of 44-54. Near the foothills, highs of 77-82 are expected.

Mountain highs are expected to be 67-75 with overnight lows of 40-50. Desert highs will be 78-83 with overnight lows of 46-56.

A coastal eddy may develop on Monday, keeping some coastal areas of the county a bit cooler, forecasters said.

“Temperatures will be at or a touch below average from the mountains to the coast by the end of the work week, though the lower deserts will still remain a bit above average,” the weather service said.

A beach hazard statement issued by the NWS was in effect through Tuesday for minor tidal overflow during the morning high tides that will be near 6.8 feet. Minor flooding of beach parking lots and other low areas are forecast during these times. The surf will be 2-4 feet or less, so no substantial coastal flooding is expected.

Beaches most prone to high tides and minor flooding include Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial, the NWS said.

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, forecasters said the weather is likely to be fair and dry, along with seasonal temperatures.